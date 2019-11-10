"The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition" on view at Carthage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tucker described the inspirations for her art and the work that went into creating it: “The piece 'La Cara de la Alma' (The Face of the Soul) that will be displayed at the gallery was inspired by an abstraction of the human soul. I created the piece after not working with sculpture and print for a while, so it was a bit challenging, but I was proud of myself for still being able to work in a large 3D format.”

Tucker explained that Carthage and the professors allowed her to explore and experiment with her art in a variety of ways: “I still keep in touch with a handful of them and they continue to make sure that I'm still creating and not giving up on my artwork.” As Tucker reflected on returning to Carthage for the “The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition," she explained that, “It feels pretty exciting to install a newer work back at Carthage!”

Both Mocek and Tucker represent the importance of showcasing female alumni art as part of the 150 Years of Carthage Women Celebration. Their perseverance and talent as artists promote the strength and talent of women in the arts.