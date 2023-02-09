KENOSHA — When it comes to adapting well-known stories for local stages, Chynna Chung is ready for the challenge.

The community theater veteran directed “High School Musical” in May of 2022, and now she’s the co-director for another, even more iconic show: “The Wizard of Oz.”

Both shows are Lakeside Players productions at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

The biggest challenge in working on famous shows “is keeping it interesting and fresh,” she said, “which I feel we did a great job of here. The biggest reward is seeing the joy in the audience from people experiencing this classic story either for the first time or the hundredth.”

And because generations of fans have seen “The Wizard of Oz,” some people come dressed for the occasion.

“It’s so sweet to see younger audience members dressed as Dorothy or even the witch,” Chung added.

Another attraction for Chung was the chance to work with director Colin Swanson again.

“I had such a fun time working on ‘Addams Family’ (last fall) with Colin and was very excited to continue working with him on ‘Wizard of Oz,’” Chung said. “It’s a timeless, classic tale, and we have done a really great job of updating some elements of the show to keep it interesting. It’s a very fun story to tell.”

“Oz” features a cast of about 25 actors, with all levels of theater experience.

One thing they all seem to share, however, is a love for this tale, which was first told as a series of children’s novels by L. Frank Baum, published in 1900. The 1939 MGM film version is a classic that is still shown regularly on TV, with Judy Garland anchoring the film as Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz.

“The entire directing team has a story or two about watching the movie with our families when we were little, mostly around holiday times,” Chung said.

The stage version, she said, is very similar to the film, with “a couple extra characters, songs, and surprises that we think audiences who have only seen the film will really enjoy.”

As to why someone should come to see this on stage — especially if they say “but I’ve already seen the film a hundred times,” Chung replies: “You’ve never seen it live like this. The colors and set design are truly spectacular. The characters really come to life, and it’s like experiencing it for the first time all over again.”

“The Wizard of Oz” continues through Feb. 18. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $17 for adults and $14 for students and senior citizens. Call 262-671-8023 or go to rhodecenter.org.