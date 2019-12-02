'The Story of the Nutcracker' brings holiday season to life
The Nutcracker photo

A party girl scene from The Studio of Classical Dance Arts production of "The Story of the Nutcracker."

SOMERS — The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will present “The Story of the Nutcracker” at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, on the main stage of the Picken Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

This classic ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score is filled with dancing dolls, glittering snowﬂakes, ﬂowers and a cannon that ﬁres cheese. With 75 dancers, more than 150 costumes, 300 pounds of dry ice, falling snow and three hand-painted backdrops, "The Story of the Nutcracker" brings the holiday season to life.

The cast is made up of young dancers ranging in age from 6 to 18 from Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Oak Creek.

The performance runs approximately 90 minutes with one intermission and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at classicaldancearts.com and at the door (subject to availability). For more information, call 262-633-4450.

