'The Story of the Nutcracker' brings holiday season to life

SOMERS — The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will present “The Story of the Nutcracker” at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, on the main stage of the Picken Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This classic ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score is filled with dancing dolls, glittering snowﬂakes, ﬂowers and a cannon that ﬁres cheese. With 75 dancers, more than 150 costumes, 300 pounds of dry ice, falling snow and three hand-painted backdrops, "The Story of the Nutcracker" brings the holiday season to life.

The cast is made up of young dancers ranging in age from 6 to 18 from Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Oak Creek.

The performance runs approximately 90 minutes with one intermission and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at classicaldancearts.com and at the door (subject to availability). For more information, call 262-633-4450.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0