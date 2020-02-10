'The Music Man' to be staged in Burlington
'The Music Man' to be staged in Burlington

BURLINGTON — "The Music Man," a youth and adult musical directed by Jenny Hoffman, will be staged Feb.21-March 1 at the Cathe Center, 125 E. State St.

"The Music Man" follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance and seating is general admission. Tickets cost $15 or $10 for ages 15 and younger. Go to https://cathemusicman.bpt.me.

