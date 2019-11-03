KENOSHA — The 11th annual New Play Initiative welcomes the world premiere of “The Handbook,” written by Laura Schellhardt and directed by Professor Neil Kristian Scharnick, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Since 2014, lawsuits have been brought to NFL teams as part of a series of complaints that have been made by NFL cheerleaders across the country. “The Handbook” is an incisive account of the rampant discrimination in the world of professional cheerleading and the effects it has on the cheerleaders.
It explores the true events surrounding the 2018 dismissal of New Orleans Saints cheerleader, Bailey Davis. Davis, along with former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Erica Wilkins will be in attendance on Nov. 1. In 2018, Wilkins sued the Cowboys for unpaid wages. Following the opening night performance, the two former cheerleaders will join the cast to lead a talk back discussion with the audience.
Kristan Ann Ware, former Miami Dolphins cheerleader will visit Carthage to talk to student-athletes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Campbell Student Union Theatre. Ware sued the Dolphins in 2018 for both gender and religious discrimination, claiming that her Christian faith and life were demeaned and silenced by the organization. Ware will attend the Nov. 7-9 performances and lead talk back discussions with the cast following each performance.
Tickets cost $14, $10 for ages 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
