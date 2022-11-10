The curtain rises on a busy theater season for Racine and Kenosha

If all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, as a certain playwright famously wrote in “As You Like It,” then we are fortunate indeed to be living in this part of the world.

Autumn is always a busy time for live theater — especially now that entertainment venues have opened up again post-COVID shutdowns —and area stages are bursting forth with everything from Broadway musicals (“Mean Girls”) to the world premiere of a new drama (“Memento Mori”).

There’s even a musical twist on the Bard himself as the Haylofters add modern songs to “Twelfth Night.”

The fall theater season started with the most original take on a classic novel we’ve seen: “Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted.”

The title tells you what the Over Our Head Players show, which played for three weekends in October, was all about. Original sketch comedy. Puppets. Original songs. And, of course, whales.

Michael Retzlaff, who played the title character, appeared on stage, singing as Moby Dick, in what he calls “a fun costume.” (We didn’t want to spoil it for anyone heading to see the show, but now that its run has ended, here’s a photo from one of the performances.)

Rich Smith, Over Our Head Players’ managing artistic director, said this show “fits into our mission to present fresh, new, unique theater. Our audience loves comedy and music, and they should enjoy laughing at this show.”

Creating a show from scratch “involves a whole community of people,” he said. “We have people who made the puppets, the set and even the costumes for the puppets. And we have local musicians who play the music live at every performance. We’re so lucky to have the talent we do here.”

The community theater troupe continues its season with:

“Two Point Oh,” Dec. 2-17. The new drama by Jeffrey Jackson is described as “sci-fi in the tradition of Asimov or Clarke.” The story focuses on software mogul Elliot Leeds, who makes headlines when his private jet plunges into the Pacific. His widow, Melanie, discovers Elliot’s greatest creation: a simulation of himself that he masterminded before his demise. “Elliot 2.0” is a talking, thinking, virtual soul. The question is...is he alive?

Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival, Jan. 27-Feb. 26. This is the ninth anniversary for this competition of original comedies. The playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe, and audience members vote on who should win the cash prize. Note: Get your tickets early; this festival always sells out.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night,” March 24-April 8. The drama, winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, focuses on 15-year-old Christopher, who is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit.

For tickets to any of these shows, go to overourheadplayers.org.

Ho, ho, ho at Lakeside Players

Kenosha’s Lakeside Players community theater troupe just wrapped up its big musical show, “The Addams Family,” and is now moving on to perform two holiday-themed shows:

“A Seussified Christmas Carol,” opening Dec. 2.

“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas,” opening Dec. 16. This is a holiday sequel to the comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which takes place in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — just four doublewides and a shed.

Katie Gray — the local community theater’s president — said this season marks the first time the troupe is performing three large-scale musicals. In addition to “The Addams Family,” Lakeside Players will perform “The Wizard of Oz” (Feb. 3-18) and “Beauty and the Beast” (April 21-May 6).

The season also includes “Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” (March 24-April 12) and “Charlotte’s Web” (May 19-21).

For tickets to any of these shows, go to rhodecenter.org.

You’ll find more of our Fall Theater Preview on Pages 10-14 of this entertainment section.

And remember, Shakespeare also said “the play’s the thing,” so we’re pretty sure he’d enjoy paging through our Theater Preview and making plans to see some shows — and we hope you do, too.