'The 39 Steps' to be staged at Tremper

The parody uses the film’s original script “but it’s what you do with physical aspects of the story that make it funny. The actors get to be totally ridiculous on stage, and it works for this show.”

The show is designed to work in any size theater, with a set design a New York director described as “looking like a bunch of theater people who just wanted to put on a show,” Cicero said.

However, he added, “Ironically, it actually takes a lot of time to look like you just slapped it together.”

Hitchcock fans will recognize music from some of the director's iconic films — “North by Northwest,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo” and even 1964’s “Marnie.”

The challenge of performing a parody is to keep the action moving through quick character changes and 32 scene changes. An added challenge for the students is acting while wearing masks.

“You have to use your body more because you’re missing half of your face to show emotions,” Cicerale said.

This is Cicerale’s first show with a live audience — after taping the shows for online viewing last year — since January of 2020.

And he’s thrilled to welcome the public back to the theater.