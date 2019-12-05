16th St. Studios annual open house Dec. 7

RACINE — 16th Street Studios at Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., is often called the best kept secret in Racine. For more than 20 years, artists have called the 550,000-square-foot mixed use industrial building their creative home. They have dreamed in this building, created art, built careers and grown into an amazing community of more than 66 local artists.

Each December, 16th Street Studios artists open their doors to the public and invite them to celebrate their creative space. The 24th annual open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitors should look for the bright yellow banners; parking assistants will be available at the east parking lot. There is no admission fee.

The artists work in many media like painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, writing, filmmaking, puppet making and more. Several artists are award winning regionally, nationally and even internationally. Each studio is a unique reflection of the artist’s passion and style.

This annual free, family-friendly event is a great place to start holiday shopping with special unique gifts created by local artists and artisans.

Exhibits