16th St. Studios annual open house Dec. 7

RACINE — 16th Street Studios at Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., is often called the best kept secret in Racine. For more than 20 years, artists have called the 550,000-square-foot mixed use industrial building their creative home. They have dreamed in this building, created art, built careers and grown into an amazing community of more than 66 local artists.
Each December, 16th Street Studios artists open their doors to the public and invite them to celebrate their creative space. The 24th annual open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitors should look for the bright yellow banners; parking assistants will be available at the east parking lot. There is no admission fee.
The artists work in many media like painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, writing, filmmaking, puppet making and more. Several artists are award winning regionally, nationally and even internationally. Each studio is a unique reflection of the artist’s passion and style.
This annual free, family-friendly event is a great place to start holiday shopping with special unique gifts created by local artists and artisans.
Exhibits
The public is invited to explore this vibrant artist incubator of creative entrepreneurs inside the Racine Business Center, the oldest business incubator in the United States. They can visit Gallery on 16th which is the creative exhibit space for the artists of 16th Street Studios and experience the newly installed "2019 Winter Exhibit."
Also featured is the "Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit" where visitors can learn about the role that the Racine Business Center has played in the industries and companies started and developed in Racine.
Children's activities, music
Children of all ages can participate in activities at Little Puppet Company (Studio 3598) and the Black-Eyed Press (Studio 2555) to participate in activities for kids of all ages.
Music of local artists will be featured throughout the studios.
The artists
Featured artists are Sarah Andersen, Rennee Barclay, Jerry Belland, Rebecca Bissi, Susan Boehm, Karen Broman, Susan Chiodo, Trace Chiodo, Mary Dorais, Ashley Faircloth, Patricia Fallon, Allen Filoon, Jill Fredrickson, Maureen Fritchen, Samira Gdisis, Rick Geller, Chet Griffith, Dinah Harner, Greg Helding, Cathleen Holmes, Juli Janovicz, Christopher K. Johns, Judith Kaprelian, Marilyn Kemp, Bradford Lee, Maria Mikus Lee, Diane Levesque, Mike Litewski, Robert Mayer, Marjorie Meyer, Carlotta Miller, Crystal Neubauer, Connie Olmstead, Peter O'Keefe, Lyle Peters, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Paul Salseider, Dale Savin, Robery Schnack, Dan Simoneau, Susan M. Sorenson, Don Stewart, Jim Tavernese, Maggie Venn, Chino Villatoro, Marilyn Ward, Jeannette T. White, Jessica Zalewski, and Dale and Suzi Zierten.
People who have attended the annual open house in the past will find that that they’ve continued to grow and evolve.