Take a hike, enjoy chili at River Bend

CALEDONIA — A Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trails event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Visitors can hike (or ski if there is snow) the paths of River Bend guided by candlelight. Afterwards, they can warm up and roast marshmallows by the bonfire. People should bring their own equipment, or snowshoes and skis are available to rent on a first-come basis for $10.

A chili dinner including meat and vegetarian options and a beverage will also be held. People can attend one or both events. The chili dinner costs $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Wine and beer will be sold and there will be live music.

For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendnaturecenterracine.org.

