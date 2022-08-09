Sweet Corn Festival is Aug. 13-14 at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers

SOMERS — In the timeline of sweet corn, we're way past "knee-high by the Fourth of July" and deep into "as high as an elephant's eye" territory.

Which brings us to the Sweet Corn Festival at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St.

This year's festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14.

The two-day festival will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors -- in addition to all that sweet corn.

Amy Smith, the farm's owner, was also selling fresh roasted sweet corn at the Taste of Wisconsin Festival, July 28-30.

“This will be the first picking,” she said of the corn at that festival. “I tasted it raw and it’s delicious.”

At the Sweet Corn Festival, visitors can enjoy the roasted corn with all kinds of toppings: From the traditional butter to offerings including mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, pepper, garlic powder, ranch toppings, Cajun seasonings and sriracha salt.

Corn is sold sold on the cob and in a cup.

Over the two-day period, the farm will roast and sell thousands of ears of corn.

This year, the festival is free to attend and features local musicians, artists and vendors.

Smith said she was "inspired by the local talent she has seen in the community" to make the 2022 event free.

"This is the end-of-summer party we all need," she said.

Kids, she added "can have outdoor fun -- and adults, too. We're just happy to be here and want to give that joy to our community."

The Sweet Corn Festival is also "a celebration of our harvest," Smith said, "and once again, it has not been an easy year for farmers. We're so excited to be outside enjoying the summer sunshine and welcoming back our Jerry Smith Farm family."

Music, food trucks

Live music will be performed on Saturday by Jake Buthman, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fallon Schultz, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Schultz is a Kenosha native who now calls Nashville home while she pursues her musical dreams.

On Sunday, the Kenosha-based group Joey Belotti and the Change Machine is performing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Food trucks at the festival are:

Rockitacos (both days), offering tacos and other Mexican fare.

Nothing Bundt Cakes (both days), with bundt cakes in various sizes and flavors.

Marvelous Snax (both days), with deep-friend desserts and sweet drinks

Rollin Smoke (Saturday), offering brisket sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, pulled chicken sandwich, BBQ nachos, BBQ parfait, buffalo chicken mac and pulled pork mac.

Cheffrey’s Fine Foods (on Sunday), offering gourmet, gluten-free fries.

The farm's new beer garden will also be open, as is the sunflower field, and visitors can enjoy a free giant jumping pillow, farm animals to pet, the vendor fair and shopping "in the famous Country Store."

For more information, visit jerrysmithfarm.com.