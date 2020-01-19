'Sweet Charity' to be staged at Carthage

“Sweet Charity” tells the story of Charity Valentine, a “girl who just wants to be loved." Charity faces an array of struggles with her relationships and dance aspirations. The situations she faces within her relationships prove to be exhausting and difficult. She dates a boy named Charlie, who pushes her in a lake and steals her purse, while Vittorio, a different boyfriend, ditches her for his beautiful mistress Ursula. Although Charity undergoes tough and turbulent circumstances, she consistently remains optimistic about her future. Her positivity leads Charity to meet a boy named Oscar who changes her life.