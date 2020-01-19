'Sweet Charity' to be staged at Carthage

KENOSHA — “Sweet Charity,” with music by Cy Coleman and directed by Professor Magdalene Spanuello, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
“Sweet Charity” tells the story of Charity Valentine, a “girl who just wants to be loved." Charity faces an array of struggles with her relationships and dance aspirations. The situations she faces within her relationships prove to be exhausting and difficult. She dates a boy named Charlie, who pushes her in a lake and steals her purse, while Vittorio, a different boyfriend, ditches her for his beautiful mistress Ursula. Although Charity undergoes tough and turbulent circumstances, she consistently remains optimistic about her future. Her positivity leads Charity to meet a boy named Oscar who changes her life.
Spanuello is a Chicago-based theater director and choreographer, and a visiting assistant professor of music theater at Carthage. She directs for the Music Theatre Workshop and teaches music theater history and writing intensive courses.
Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased online at carthage.edu/tickets or call the box office at 262-551-6661.