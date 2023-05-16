RACINE — The musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a savory, theatrical treat at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., during its May 19-June 4 run.

Attend the tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and tore his family apart. The heart-pounding musical by the late Stephen Sondheim pulsates as Sweeney Todd wields his weapons of choice: a razor and a barber chair. His path towards retribution leads him to Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie shop, where they plot to combine his thirst for blood and her need for a secret ingredient.

The show features unforgettable songs including “The Worst Pies in London,” “Johanna,” “Pretty Women” and “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” revenge has never tasted like this. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, the adult material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

The cast includes Davidson Kane as Sweeney Todd who teams up with Mrs. Lovett (Danielle Katers) for Sweeney’s delicious revenge against Judge Turpin (Tom Sturino). Other characters include Anthony (Thomas Otto Minkowski) who falls in love with Johanna (Tabetha Steege), rival barber Adolfo Pirelli (Matthew Matysik) and his tortured apprentice Tobias (Christopher Johnston), Judge Turpin’s lackey Beadle (Joseph Kramer), the crazed Beggar Woman (Rebecca Myers) and asylum owner Fogg (Paul Weir).

The ensemble features Bob Benson, Rebekah Bryan, Isabella Bullock, Samantha Pinchard, Elissa Richardson, Brian Schalk, Kyle Simonsen, Marcus Sorenson, Taylor Anne Stefanski, Garrett Stibb, Katy Walker, Rebecca Weaver, Jonathan Wright and Raquel Wright. Director is Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation by students in UW-Milwaukee’s ASL program will be provided during the June 2 performance.