Summit Players Theatre returning to state parks for Shakespeare performance

BRIGHTON — Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre is returning to live, outdoor performances, performing Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” from June 10 to Aug. 20 in 23 different Wisconsin state parks.

The free performances will be preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop.

The company will offer its 5:30 p.m. workshop and 7 p.m. performance on Friday, June 10, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

“We’re thrilled to be entering our seventh year of performing in the parks,” said A.J. Magoon, executive director and a founding member of the organization. “There’s a reason ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies. It’s hilarious and heartfelt, and this version is perfect for audiences of all kinds.”

Each show is 75 minutes long and free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare shows anyone can afford, attend and understand.

Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Summit Players are also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.

The group’s educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: Much Ado About Nothing,” is new this year and offered before every show. It serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.

This year, the Summit Players team boasts five new members — Maya Danks, Emma Knott, King Hang, Ogunde Snelling Jr. and George Lorimer. All five will act in “Much Ado About Nothing” as well as serving as teaching artists for the company.

“I think the best part is that every year the program comes back, but there’s always something new,” said Caroline Norton, education director and three-year participant in the company’s tours. “The workshop content changes, the play changes and that means people who have seen our shows for years will enjoy everything just as much as people who have never seen us before.”

