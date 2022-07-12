Summer Storywalk Trail open at Hawthorn Hollow in Somers

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, features a new Summer StoryWalk Trail.

The program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books.

The summer book being showcased is “Summer Song,” written by Kevin Henkes and illustrated by Laura Dronzek.

While walking the colorful trails of the prairie along the woodland edge, readers will be immersed in the story of the many sights, smells and sounds of summer.

The StoryWalk begins on the Old Indian Trail in Hawthorn Hollow’s restored prairie and ends at a tipi -- a limited time attraction at the sanctuary.

Signage is placed near the parking lot and along trails to guide visitors in the right direction.

This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until September, when the autumn book will be installed.

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. Note: Dogs are not allowed at Hawthorn Hollow. For more information about Hawthorn Hollow’s upcoming events, go to hawthornhollow.org.