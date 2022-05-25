Summer 2022: The Big Gig is back

Milwaukee’s Summerfest returns to its summer schedule for 2022, after shifting to the fall in 2021.

Headliners include: June 23: Jason Aldean, with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. June 24: Justin Bieber, with Jaden, Harry Hudson and Teo. June 25: Lil Wayne, with Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan. June 30: Disturbed, with Lamb of God, Chevelle and New Medicine. July 1: Machine Kelly and Avril Lavigne. July 2: Halsey with The Marias and Abby Roberts. July 7: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick. July 8: Backstreet Boys. July 9: Thomas Rhett, with Ryan Hurd and Rhett Akins.