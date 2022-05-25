Summer 2022: The Big Gig is back

Milwaukee’s Summerfest returns to its summer schedule for 2022, after shifting to the fall in 2021.
Here’s the scoop (so far):
What:
- Summerfest
When:
- Thursday-Saturday on three consecutive weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.
Where:
- Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s Downtown lakefront.
Cost:
- General admission tickets are on sale now. Pricing for Summerfest admission: The $105 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 6-Day Pass is $105; a 3-Day Pass is $60. Daily admission is $25 for adults. Daily admission is $20 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $6 for children (10 and younger); those tickets are only available at the gate. Children age 2 and younger get in free. To buy tickets and to download the 2022 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.
Details:
- Billing itself as “the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration,” Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits.
For tickets and information:
- Go to summerfest.com.
Headliners include: June 23: Jason Aldean, with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. June 24: Justin Bieber, with Jaden, Harry Hudson and Teo. June 25: Lil Wayne, with Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan. June 30: Disturbed, with Lamb of God, Chevelle and New Medicine. July 1: Machine Kelly and Avril Lavigne. July 2: Halsey with The Marias and Abby Roberts. July 7: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick. July 8: Backstreet Boys. July 9: Thomas Rhett, with Ryan Hurd and Rhett Akins.