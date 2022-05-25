Summer 2022: Outdoor markets

What do outdoor markets offer to strolling shoppers?

Fresh produce.

Fresh air.

A fresh perspective.

“Fresh” is in season all summer long at farmers markets throughout the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva area.

Markets features items such as fresh vegetables and fruits, flowers and plants, local cheeses, breads, jams, honey and other treats.

You’ll also find an array arts and crafts items and enjoy live entertainment and ready-to-eat foods and beverages.

Markets in our area of southeastern Wisconsin include:

Lake Geneva area markets

LAKE GENEVA FARMERS MARKET at HORTICULTURAL HALL, 330 Broad St. in Downtown Lake Geneva. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 27. 262-745-9341

DELAVAN’S FRESH MARKET at Tower Park, 117 Park Place in Delavan. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 2 through Aug. 25. 262-728-5095

WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET, in Edgewater Park, East Geneva St. in Williams Bay. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 2. 262-475-6333

GENEVA OUTDOOR MARKET, 3252 County Road H in Lake Geneva. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 through Oct. 1. 262-215-6139

SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE in Veteran’s Park, 100 W. Walworth St. in Downtown Elkhorn. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 28 through Sept. 3. 262-723-5788

Racine area markets

BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET, Wehmhoff Square, East Washington and North Pine streets, Burlington. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.

CALEDONIA OUTDOOR MARKET, St. Monica’s Senior Living parking lot, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Oct. 27. Call 262-583-1696.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKET, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. (Highway 11), Elkhorn. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26, Aug. 14 and Sept. 25. $5, free parking. More than 500 inside and outside dealers, food. No pets.

GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET, Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Call 262-639-2040.

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET, Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, June 6-Nov. 7. Call 262-583-1696.

RACINE HARBORMARKET, Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. Live music lineup: June 30, Mean Jake; July 28, Chicken Grease; Aug. 25, Rocky Rose; Sept. 29, Family Affair.

RAYMOND COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET, Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Franksville. 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-Sept. 21 (rain or shine). Call 262-835-2929, ext. 104.

SATURDAY MORNING MARKET, Third and Main streets, Waterford. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 15. Call 920-421-3688.

7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET, 2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road), Raymond. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. $2, $1 senior citizens, free children 11 and younger with adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.

UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET, 4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot), Union Grove. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 14-Sept. 27. Go to uniongrovechamber.org or call 262-617-9922.

OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET, Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 22. Go to oakcreekwi.gov/visitor/events/farmers-market.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE DOWNTOWN MARKET, 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Oct. 13. Live music, 5-7 p.m. Go to smmarket.org/events.

Kenosha area markets

KENOSHA HARBORMARKET, along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai on Kenosha’s lakefront. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. kenoshaharbormarket.com

KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET, 625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays (8:30 a.m. for senior citizens) through Oct. 29. kenoshapublicmarkets.com.

TWIN LAKES FARMERS MARKET, 215 S. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes, hosted by Adcock Farm & Co. Noon to 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through August (summer hours). adcockfarmandcompany@gmail.com

WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET, Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St. in Wilmot. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 16 (closed Aug. 14 and 21 for Kenosha County Fair). Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for senior citizens and children ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. 262-716-5716.

