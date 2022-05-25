Summer 2022: Outdoor family fun

Area parks are planning another busy season of summer activities:

Kenosha County parks

KENOSHA — The summer’s major Kenosha County parks family activities include:

Bike Rodeo,

Saturday, June 4. 9 a.m. to noon. The starting point is in Petrifying Springs Park, in the Highway JR parking lot, followed by an organized bicycle ride on off-street trails to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. Free. All ages are welcome. The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free event to promote bike safety and safety on trails for people of all ages. Highlights include an organized ride from Petrifying Springs Park to the Moose Lodge, along with safety classes, bike checks, raffles, food and the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction.

Movie Nights in the Park,

Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Movies scheduled are:

“Encanto”

(June 17)

“Field of Dreams”

(June 24)

“Eternals”

(July 1)

“Footloose”

(July 8)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,”

(July 15)

“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

(July 22)

“Beetlejuice”

(July 29)

“Luca”

(Aug. 5)

“Gremlins”

(Aug. 12)

“Dog”

(Aug. 19).

To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.

Picnic in the Park,

Saturday, Aug. 20. 4 to 9 p.m. in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Free admission; food and refreshments are available for purchase. This Kenosha County Parks celebration will include live music, food trucks and interactive family activities. The festivities will cap off with a fireworks show at dusk.

For more details, event rules and information about other activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

Racine Parks playground program

RACINE — City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7 to 14 beginning Monday, June 20. These sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday:

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.

Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.

Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

No registration is required. Each playground site is supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. Leaders do not monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.

Waterford park programs

WATERFORD — “Fun & Food on First” will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, June 6-Aug. 29 (excluding July 4), at Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, on the Fox River. Features will include food vendors, a beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, bouncy houses and a variety of entertainment. For more information, go to waterfordwi.gov.

Waterford offers family friendly Movies in the Park Thursdays in the summer, opposite the dates for Waterford River Rhythms. They are held in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., along the Fox River. Movie dates are June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Movies start at dusk and concessions will be available. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information, go to waterfordwi.gov.

