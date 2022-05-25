 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer 2022: Lighthouse Run

Lighthouse Run 2021

Runners start the 2021 Lighthouse Run at Olympia Brown School. This year's run is June 25.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA’s Lighthouse Run, one of Wisconsin’s premier annual road run/walks offering competitive and non-competitive events, set off at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

Race events include the 10-Mile Competitive Run, 4-Mile Competitive Run, 4- and  2-Mile Fun Run/Walk and Kids Power Race.

The Lighthouse Run begins at the former downtown YMCA, 725 Lake Ave. Runners in the 4- and 10-Mile Competitive Runs will be issued a race number with timing chip on the back. No dogs or roller blades are allowed. Strollers and wagons are allowed in the Fun Run/Walk. The course will close at 10:30 am.

The event registration link for individuals and teams: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Racine/RacineFamilyYMCALighthouseRun.

The Racine Family YMCA is teaming up with Race Day Events, racedayevents.com, for this year’s Lighthouse Run. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s community-strengthening youth, adult and family programs.

A Healthy Living Fair is in Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, in conjunction with the Lighthouse Run.

Also, Downtown Day will provide post-race fun. At 4:30 p.m., Downtown Racine Corp. is presenting a DJ and fashion show at Monument Square.

Tags

