Summer 2022: Lake Geneva beaches, boat tours

The Lake Geneva area draws summer visitors, who flock to the beaches on Geneva Lake.

Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach is located on Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, near the Geneva Lake Shore Path, the Lake Geneva Library, the Riviera Ballroom and within walking distance from Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants and shops. Daily admission to the beach is enforced in the summertime.

Daily Admission Wristbands: Admission will be charged May 29 through Sept. 6. Daily admission to the beach can be purchased at any of the four pay stations located near the beach entrance during regular beach hours. The pay stations accept bills (not larger than $20 bills), debit and credit cards. The pay stations do not give change; however, change can be obtained from the beach house with proof of purchase.

Daily Beach Admission Rates: $8 for ages 7 and older; free for children age 6 and younger.

Beach Rules: No glass containers, no alcohol/drugs, no smoking, no dogs or other pets allowed, no knives or weapons. Food and flotation devices are allowed in the beach area.

Parking: Metered parking is available along the beachfront at $2 per hour/5 hour max. No change or refund given at meter.

Also on the lake: There are also public beaches on Geneva Lake in the Village of Fontana and in Williams Bay.

Big Foot Beach State Park

Big Foot Beach State Park on Geneva Lake, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive, features 100 wooded campsites, with showers and pit toilets; a sand beach; and picnic areas. No alcoholic beverages are allowed anywhere in the park. All sites have a gravel pad, fire ring and picnic table.

There is a sewage dump station and 34 sites with electrical hookups. Tent sites are a short walk from your vehicle (30-100 feet). Firewood is for sale at the camp host site. Reserve a campsite online at www.wiparks.net or call 888-947-2757.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line

The Lake Geneva Cruise Line has been carrying passengers on narrated tours of Geneva Lake for several decades.

Visitors can choose from a wide variety of narrated sightseeing tours, which all provide an up-close view of the estates and mansions that line the Geneva Lake shores.

Whether you are looking for a historical tour that tells about the famous names that settled in the area or a relaxing sit-down evening dinner cruise, Lake Geneva Cruise Line has a tour available.

For more information, call 262-248-6206 or go to cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or in person at the Riviera Boat Dock, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva.

For more information on Lake Geneva area events, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com.

