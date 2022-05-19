Summer 2022: Historic walking tours offered

Summer can be a good tie to slow down and stroll through some local history:

Heritage Walking Tours

RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours depart from the museum steps, 701 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24.

Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s rich industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share notable residents, their impact and how they lived.

Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path; there are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org and in the museum shop. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the scheduled tour. The tour is approximately 1 mile and can take up to two hours. Call 262-636-3926 for more information.

Kenosha walking tours

KENOSHA — On the first Saturday of the month, May through October, the Kenosha County Historical Society (which operates the Kenosha History Center and the seasonal Southport Light Station Museum) presents guided walking tours of the historic Third Avenue District.

This is the first year for these tours.

The tour typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk discussing the architectural and historical significance of the buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.

Reservations for the Walking Tour must be made in advance and the cost is $10 per person. Contact the Kenosha History Center to make your reservation at 262-654-5770.

The Third Avenue Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. The district features Kenosha’s early 20th century mansions along the Lake Michigan shore. This area was the residential choice for many of Kenosha’s most important industrialists.

And on the second Saturday of the month, May through October, the Kenosha County Historical Society hosts guided walking tour of the historic Library Park District.

The tour typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.

Reservations for the Walking Tour must be made in advance and the cost is $10 per person. Contact the Kenosha History Center to make your reservation at 262-654-5770.

The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. The district contains many individually outstanding examples of nineteenth century and early twentieth century architecture.

