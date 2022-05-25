Summer 2022: Free outdoor music in Kenosha

What’s that you’re hearing?

It’s the soundtrack of summer: Free, outdoor concerts in the Kenosha area.

After the coronavirus pandemic caused the summer of 2020 to go quiet, in 2021, music came roaring back to appreciative crowds.

The same goes as we gear up for the outdoor music season this summer.

Your favorites are back — the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, Lincoln Park Live!, Peanut Butter & Jam and Twilight Jazz — along with new opportunities to enjoy live music while swatting at mosquitoes.

Bonus: Admission to all these shows is FREE, so get out there:

Kenosha Pops Concert Band

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is celebrating its centennial season of summer concerts, performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights from June 15 through Aug. 3.

The concerts take place at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue.

To celebrate the band’s first 100 seasons, Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, has planned a “through the decades” theme for the concerts each week.

“We’ll start with tunes from the 1920s on the first week,” he said, “and then the 1930s and the Great American Songbook for week two. The third concert features a salute to the big bands of the ‘40s, followed by ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll tunes on July 13. July 20 is music of the ‘70s and ‘80s, and we head into the 1990s and beyond for our July 27 program.”

The band’s July 4 and 6 concerts feature patriotic music, and the final concert each summer features “highlights and favorites from the season,” Gall said.

The band will also welcome special guests during the summer season and will perform during Kenosha’s Civic Veterans Parade on July 3.

Gall is “eager to see the audiences who gather each week for the concerts.”

Directing and playing with the Pops, he added, “has been a major part and the highlight of my summers for the past 29 years. I’m so glad we’ll all be back for another season of great music by the lake.”

Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the bandshell. Admission is free.

Tuesdays at the Shell

Also at the band shell in Pennoyer Park this summer is “Tuesdays at the Shell,” a free concert series running July 5 through Aug. 30.

Shows are 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. The series is organized by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music. For the lineup, check the group’s Facebook Page.

Twilight Jazz

Twilight Jazz returns to the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., for another season of free outdoor performances on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The 2022 season starts June 28 and continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 23.

This year’s lineup:

June 28: John Crawford Band

July 12: Ivy Ford Band

July 26: Street Jaxson Band

Aug. 9: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 23: Dave Sturino & Friends

For 19 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase as well as a different food truck each night. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.

Bristol Woodstock

This concert series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, from June 16 through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

To find out which band is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly listings.

Lakeside Lounge

This music series, which also debuted in 2021, is back at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.,

Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center.”

From 5 to 9 p.m. on June 22, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 7, food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played “while you sit by the picturesque shore of Lake Michigan.” Music will be provided by Guitars For Vets. Admission is free.

Peanut Butter and Jam

The 19th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays, July 7 through Aug. 25. Shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase, or pack your own picnic. For the weekly performers, check Happenings Magazine’s website.

Symphony in the Park

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra — which drew a huge crowd for its July concert in Petrifying Springs Park in 2021 — is returning to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, on July 30.

The concert, hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, takes place next to the Biergarten at the park’s south entrance.

Concertgoers are invited to “bring a blanket, enjoy concessions from the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, and enjoy the sounds of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra in the park.”

We don’t know anything about the program yet, but expect to hear “pops-style” music, including familiar classical pieces and music from the movies.

Lincoln Park Live!

The Lincoln Park Live Concert Series returns to Lincoln Park with a lineup of Wednesday night performances at the Warren J. Taylor flower garden in the park, located at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

This year’s schedule includes concerts on July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24.

Lincoln Park Live concerts begin at 6 p.m. The venue opens at 5 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. For details, check lincolnpark.live as the concert dates approach.

Market music

Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.

Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment each week.

Music at HarborMarket this season features:

May 28 — Rogers/Thomas duo (R&B and blues) and Andrew Singer

June 4 — County Crossing (Irish and old time) and Pierce Vendetta (acoustic pop)

June 11 — The Spirit Shakers (jam and rock) and Jamey Buencamino (classical guitar)

June 18 — Andrew Singer

June 25 — The Gary Ricchio Project and Kerry Spitzer

July 2 — The Grateful Deadliners (classic rock) and the Rogers/Thomas duo (R&B and blues)

July 9 — Indigo Canyon

July 16 — Pierce Vendetta (acoustic pop) and the Rogers/Thomas duo (R&B and blues)

July 23 — Keith Minikel and Jamey Buencamino (classical guitar)

July 30 – County Crossing (Irish and old time) and Andrew Singer

Aug. 6 — Tom and Barb Webber and Kerry Spitzer

Aug. 13 — The Gary Ricchio Project and Keith Minikel

Aug. 21 — Jamey Buencamino and Pierce & Rick (acoustic pop)

Aug. 27 — Violet Wilder and Matt Mifflin

Sept. 3 — Rogers/Thomas Duo (R&B, blues) and Indigo Canyon

Sept. 17 — Keith Minikel and Mike and Mike

Sept. 24 — The Pat Crawford Jazz Band and Ben Mulwana

Oct. 1 — The Gary Ricchio Project

Oct. 8 — County Crossing (Irish and old time) and Matt Mifflin

Oct. 15 — Indigo Canyon and Mike and Mike

Oct. 22 — The Pat Crawford Jazz Band and Keith Minikel

Oct. 29 — The Pat Crawford Jazz Band and Olsen/Mak Duo

