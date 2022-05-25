Summer 2022: Classic car shows planned all season

Classic car fans have plenty of places to see vehicles — and show off their own “babies” — at area car shows:

Classic car cruise-in nights

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 50st Place, hosts a series of Friday car cruise-nights where enthusiasts can meet and show off their classic automobiles.

The free cruise-ins are open to all classic vehicles and take place the last Friday of the month, May through Sept. The 2022 dates are: May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30.

The events will from 4 to 8 p.m., and the Kenosha History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. each of cruise-in nights. The Kenosha History Center does not charge admission. Donations are welcome. For more information regarding events or upcoming exhibits, contact Chris Allen, executive director, call 262-654-5770, ext. 102.

Homecoming Car Show

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center’s main event this summer is the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, celebrating the automobile manufacturing that took place in Kenosha for more than 100 years. It’s believed to be the biggest AMC car show in the world.

This year’s show is July 26-31, open to American Motors car and other made-in-Kenosha vehicles.

Typically held every three years, the last show took place in 2017 — which about 1,000 cars on display — but has been postponed since due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events will take place at various locations, with the big car show/swap meet on Saturday in Kennedy Park on the Lake Michigan shore.

Racine Zoo show

RACINE — The 26th annual Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., rain or shine.

Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. The zoo will be awarding more than 75 trophies including Best of Show awards. Food will be available and there will be entertainment.

Early vehicle registration is $15 and closes Aug. 17. Registration is $20 on show day. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. People can register their cars online at racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices.

Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

Downtown car show

KENOSHA — The Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show is a Labor Day Weekend staple in Kenosha, taking place the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.

This year’s show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3.

Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.

The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles.

Pontillo says about 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.

“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”

The annual show is free to the public and exhibitors and is open to all makes and models of vehicles. The show is put on by the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group.

The Cruise-In takes over Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets, which are closed off to traffic for the event. For many people, it brings back memories of “scooping the loop” in downtown Kenosha, Pontillo said.

Besides the classic cars, new-car dealers are also at the Cruise-In, showing off their latest models.

All Airborne Car Show

SOMERS — The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association hosts its car show on Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. This year’s show is Sept. 4 at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., near Pavilion No. 1. on the south side of the park.

The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes of vehicles.

This car show is presented by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association to benefit the Wounded Warriors program.

Brewtown Cruisers

CALEDONIA — The Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road. Awards will be given at 3 p.m.

Held in conjunction with the Caledonia Historical Society, the free event will include barbecue style food for sale, a DJ spinning ‘50s and ‘60s music, a bake sale and docent tours of the historic buildings in the Caledonia Historical Village.

Donations to the Caledonia Historical Society will be requested for visitor parking.

