Sturtevant tree lighting is Dec. 7

The tree lighting will take place around 5 p.m. in front of the fire station. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., Santa will open Village Hall for pictures with children, family activities, snacks, children's crafts, cookie decorating, popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee and kringle. The Case Carolers will entertain and a basket raffle fundraiser will be held. Proceeds will fund family events in the village.