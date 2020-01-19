Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2020

You’ve set the date and now it’s time to start planning your special day. Simplify your wedding planning by attending Southeastern Wisconsin’s Bridal Showcase 2020, which will feature dozens of vendors eager to help you with every aspect of your wedding from the cake to the invitation to the honeymoon. Attendees can talk one-on-one with owners and staff, gather ideas, learn what the trends are in wedding décor and themes, and set up appointments for consultations.

“The event provides a chance to get information from various local vendors, compare pricing and information and get a feel for what’s out the in terms of wedding vendors,” said Colleen Myers, marketing manager for The Journal Times and Kenosha News.

For the first time, the annual Bridal Showcase will be held in two places — Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant Jan. 26 and Madrigano Marina Shores in Downtown Kenosha Feb. 9 — offering convenient options for couples in both the Racine and Kenosha area.

“We’re really excited about the addition of the second show,” said Myers. “We’ve always had some brides and some vendors come to Racine from Kenosha, but now we’re offering the chance for Kenosha brides to attend an event in their area as well.”