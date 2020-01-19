Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2020

You’ve set the date and now it’s time to start planning your special day. Simplify your wedding planning by attending Southeastern Wisconsin’s Bridal Showcase 2020, which will feature dozens of vendors eager to help you with every aspect of your wedding from the cake to the invitation to the honeymoon. Attendees can talk one-on-one with owners and staff, gather ideas, learn what the trends are in wedding décor and themes, and set up appointments for consultations.
“The event provides a chance to get information from various local vendors, compare pricing and information and get a feel for what’s out the in terms of wedding vendors,” said Colleen Myers, marketing manager for The Journal Times and Kenosha News.
For the first time, the annual Bridal Showcase will be held in two places — Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant Jan. 26 and Madrigano Marina Shores in Downtown Kenosha Feb. 9 — offering convenient options for couples in both the Racine and Kenosha area.
“We’re really excited about the addition of the second show,” said Myers. “We’ve always had some brides and some vendors come to Racine from Kenosha, but now we’re offering the chance for Kenosha brides to attend an event in their area as well.”
Among the Bridal Showcase vendors will be Schnabel Printing & Invitations, Travel Market Vacations and Main Street Bakery.
Couples who visit Schnabel’s booth can get ideas on save-the-date cards and wedding invitations and will receive a sealed envelope containing a certificate for a discount or free printed item for the wedding, said Schnabel’s owner, Barbara Trentadue. Couples must visit Schnabel’s, located at 9220 Six Mile Road in Caledonia, and open the envelope there to receive the discount or free item.
Even in an age of wedding websites and emails, printed invitations are still a must-have item for weddings, said Trentadue.
“A physical invitation makes your guests feel special that they were chosen to attend one of the most important days of the couples’ lives,” Trentadue explained.
Couples who visit the Travel Market Vacations table can get tips on wedding and honeymoon destinations, as well as book an appointment with the travel agency. Destinations popular with couples include Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Hawaii, and Tahiti.
Couples can also enter a drawing for two free round trip tickets from Chicago to Cancun, said Grant. Separate drawings will be held for the Racine and Kenosha events.
Racine’s Main Street Bakery will also have a table at the Racine event. Main Street Bakery, 328 Main St., is described on its website as being an old-fashioned bakery that uses recipes handed down from the grandmother of owner Maria Farnsworth, who has 35 years of experience in baking and cake decorating.
Showcase attendees can taste samples of cakes, look at pictures of decorated wedding cakes, and enter a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to Main Street Bakery. They also will receive a 10% discount if they order their wedding cake from the bakery.
"Some couples are opting not to have a cake and, instead, choose an array of scrumptious cupcakes as their reception dessert," said Farnsworth.
Couples can register to attend the event at no charge by going to journaltimes.com/bridal for the Sturtevant show and kensohanews.com/bridal for the Kenosha event. The first 500 brides to attend will receive a bridal show bag. Admission is $5 for others.