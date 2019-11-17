Star Wars: Saga concert at UWP Nov. 23

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra presents the concert, "Star Wars: Saga," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Main Stage Theater of the Picken Center at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The concert is dedicated to a "Star Wars" saga with music from John Williams, the original trilogy ("Star Wars" main suite and "Star Wars" saga suite), the sequel trilogy ("The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi: Rebellion is Reborn") and the stand-alone movie plot that unifies the prequel trilogy with the original trilogy titled "Rogue One" (music by Michael Giacchino).

In addition, the concert includes lighting design and sound design, among other surprises, in a collaboration with the Parkside Theatre Arts program.

Tickets cost $10 or $5 for students and seniors. Go to universitytickets.com.

