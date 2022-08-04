St. Peter's Catholic Church hosting festival Aug. 5-7

KENOSHA — The summer church festival season moves this weekend to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave., which hosts its first festival since 2019.

Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug 6; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug 7.

The festival includes games, a silent auction, a grand prize raffle, live music, an outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and food and drink for the whole family.

The festivities start with a fish fry outside on the church grounds from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

The popular dessert and ice cream booth, featuring strawberry shortcake and other items, will be open all three days.

Along with the fish fry, the festival features diverse food offerings, including: Kugelis (a Lithuanian potato dish, sold Saturday and Sunday), DeRango’s pizza, Vignieri’s hot beef, hamburgers, bratwurst, Lithuanian sausage, hot dogs, French fries, cheese curds, corn-on-the-cob and pretzels.

In addition to all the different food items, festival organizers say the event “is a local celebration of faith and togetherness.”

Live music

The festival’s outdoor stage will be busy all weekend. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs; there are also benches provided.

On Friday, Bourbon Country will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Outdoor music on Saturday features the popular Doo Wop Daddies, performing ’50s and ’60s “oldies” from 7:15 to 10:45 p.m. (The dance floor is usually full while the Doo Wop Daddies perform. Expect an enthusiastic crowd.)

On Sunday, the Eddie Butts Band plays from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee-based group plays throughout the Midwest, delivering what the band calls “an exciting blend of R&B, pop, jazz and more.”

Raffles and games

All weekend there will be games and inflatables and children’s games.

The Grand Prize Raffle’s prizes include $5,555 cash, a 28-inch Blackstone Griddle, a $555 cash prize and gift cards for $250 and $50.

A silent auction with 200-plus baskets features a variety of items, including sports items, collectibles and gift certificates to local restaurants. Also for sale are handmade crafts and religious items.

Happy to be back

In 2021, St. Peter’s parish held a drive-through cookout, but this is the first time in three years the festival comes back full swing, festival coordinator Marianne Kraus said.

“We’re hoping people come back, not just to the festival but to church,” Kraus said.