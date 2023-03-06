RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp.’s 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back at noon Saturday, March 18.

The parade begins at State and Main streets and will proceed south on Main Street, west on Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

“This parade is the official kickoff to spring in downtown and we are thrilled to be hosting for our 15th year, offering a fun and festive event to our community,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

The grand marshal for the parade will be in honor of Ron Christensen, a Racine businessman and resident who died in October 2022. Born near the Irish holiday, on March 19, he was known to have never missed the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Entries include the Lighthouse Brigade, Root River Rollers, Carriage House Pedal Tavern, and multiple singing and dancing groups.

Area restaurants and taverns will also have St. Patrick’s Day specials throughout the day. Parking can be found for $2 all day at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave.; Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave; and McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.