St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 14 in Downtown Racine

RACINE — The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corp., returns on Saturday, March 14. Things get off to a running start with a 5K race downtown at 11:50 a.m., so it is suggested people get their early to stake out their viewing area.

“This parade is the official kickoff to spring in Downtown Racine and we are thrilled to be able to offer such a fun and festive event to our community for 14 years running,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

St. Pat’s Day 5K

In partnership with 5kevents.org, the parade will be host to the seventh annual St. Pat’s Day 5K, formerly held at Jose’s Blue Sombrero in Mount Pleasant. For those working their way up to a 5K, the race organizers will also feature a Paddy’s 0.08ish K. Both races will start near Pepi’s Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., continue east on Sixth Street and north on Main Street. The 0.08ish K will end at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St. The 5K will continue on towards the lakefront along the Lake Michigan Pathway and finish where the parade starts at State and Main streets. Parade watchers can look for the top male and female finishers as they join the parade procession upon their completion of the 5K.