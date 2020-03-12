St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 14 in Downtown Racine

RACINE — The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corp., returns on Saturday, March 14. Things get off to a running start with a 5K race downtown at 11:50 a.m., so it is suggested people get their early to stake out their viewing area.
The parade will officially begin at noon at the corner of State and Main streets. The route will proceed south on Main Street, west on Sixth Street and end near City Hall.
“This parade is the official kickoff to spring in Downtown Racine and we are thrilled to be able to offer such a fun and festive event to our community for 14 years running,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
St. Pat’s Day 5K
In partnership with 5kevents.org, the parade will be host to the seventh annual St. Pat’s Day 5K, formerly held at Jose’s Blue Sombrero in Mount Pleasant. For those working their way up to a 5K, the race organizers will also feature a Paddy’s 0.08ish K. Both races will start near Pepi’s Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., continue east on Sixth Street and north on Main Street. The 0.08ish K will end at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St. The 5K will continue on towards the lakefront along the Lake Michigan Pathway and finish where the parade starts at State and Main streets. Parade watchers can look for the top male and female finishers as they join the parade procession upon their completion of the 5K.
“We will run the parade backwards in the beginning in order to take advantage of the Lake Michigan Pathway, then return to the parade with our top runners,” said Patrick Flynn, race director. “The Irish phrase for doing things backwards is ‘it’s so Irish,’ so it’s only fitting to run the parade route this way.”
Immediately, after the start of the race, dozens of parade entries will march the parade route celebrating one of the community’s favorite traditions. Attendees are invited to stick around after the parade to grab a drink or a bite to eat from one of the more than 45 establishments. Several downtown restaurants and bars will feature St. Patrick’s Day specials all day long.
Parking
Parking is available for $2 for the day at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave.; Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave.; and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.