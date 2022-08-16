 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Parish Festival has music, tractor parade

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
CALEDONIA — The annual St. Louis Parish Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, on the  St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G.

The live music lineup Saturday includes Tango en Feugo from 6:30 to 10 p.m. On Sunday, Cork N Classics perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Northcape Express from 3 to 6 p.m. 

The festival will feature free children's activities, a tractor parade and blessing, farmer's market, bake sale and plants, craft booths, live voice auction and raffles.

There will be a food court that includes roasted corn by the Knights of Columbus Council 4831.

