St. Louis Parish Festival has music, tractor parade

CALEDONIA — The annual St. Louis Parish Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, on the St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G.
The live music lineup Saturday includes Tango en Feugo from 6:30 to 10 p.m. On Sunday, Cork N Classics perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Northcape Express from 3 to 6 p.m.
The festival will feature free children's activities, a tractor parade and blessing, farmer's market, bake sale and plants, craft booths, live voice auction and raffles.
There will be a food court that includes roasted corn by the Knights of Columbus Council 4831.