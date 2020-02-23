Spring gala to benefit Racine Heritage Museum

RACINE — Swingin’ Into Spring — A 1950s Prom Revival, Racine Heritage Museum’s annual spring gala, will be held Saturday, April 18, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
Attendees will be be carried away to the 1950s with a fully immersive event including a 50/50 raffle, dinner, dancing and live music by the Jack Farina Big Band featuring the vocal stylings of Patte Lund who will be spotlighting charts by Stan Kenton. Kenton and his orchestra performed at Racine’s first Post Prom at Memorial Hall in 1953.
On exhibit in the one-night only “mini-museum” will be rarely seen artifacts from the museum’s collection including Hamilton Beach, Oster Manufacturing and Wheary Luggage products; high school yearbooks; and historical prom dresses.
Period dress is highly encouraged. The event is open to ages 21 and older. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drinks and hors d’oeuvres, dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. and the celebration will continue until 11 p.m. Dinner options are chicken marsala or hand carved eye of beef round. Meals for those with dietary restrictions (including gluten free) are available at special request.
Tickets go on sale March 6 and cost $75 each or $650 for a table of 10. Go to swingin-into-spring-2020.eventbrite.com, call 262-636-3926 or visit the museum at 701 Main St.
The night will also provide critical funds for the Racine Heritage Museum and the care and preservation of Racine County’s history. Those attending will help fulfill the museum’s core mission — to preserve and tell the stories of Racine County and its people. Racine Heritage Museum is home to more than 200,000 artifacts and an extensive archival collection.