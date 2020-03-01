Spring Choral Symphonic Concerts planned at Carthage
Spring Choral Symphonic Concerts planned at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Spring Choral Symphonic Concert, under the direction of Eduardo Garcia-Novelli and Edward Kawakami, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The concert on March 22 will feature the Carthage Choir, Carthage Philharmonic and the Indian Trail High School Chorale. The April 4 concert will feature the Carthage Choir, Carthage Philharmonic and the McHenry High School Vocal Warriors.

The Spring Choral Symphonic Concert is a collaborative event, featuring “The Composer is Dead” by Nathaniel Stookey with text by Lemony Snicket and “Psalm 42” by Felix Mendelssohn. Gregory Berg, Carthage associate professor of music, will be the featured narrator in “The Composer is Dead.”

The Carthage Philharmonic, a versatile music ensemble that is part of the concert, performs standard orchestral repertoire and offers opportunities for smaller chamber ensembles with faculty guidance, such as string ensembles and piano trios.

Garcia-Novelli and Kawakami are both professors of music at Carthage College.

There is no admission fee.

