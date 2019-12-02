"Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit" open house planned

RACINE — The annual open house of the "Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs Exhibit" will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

Once owned by the Racine Wagon and Carriage Co., the building became America's first business incubator. The exhibit features products manufactured inside this large and historic building and celebrates its rich entrepreneurial history. Products from the Racine Wagon & Carriage Co., including an original doctor's buggy and an early sleigh, are on display. Other items include Blandin phonographs, vintage rocking horses, Wheary luggage, bird cages, aluminum shoes, and many other products once made inside these walls.

In addition, many old Racine circus posters, some dating back to the 1930s, can be seen. New this year is an exhibit on Racine's dairy industry, including more than 40 different Racine milk bottles, as well as old Racine dairy advertising signs and other dairy memorabilia.

Other items include a fanning mill, silage cutter, grape press, Gold Medal Camp Furniture products, many old Racine maps and old Racine phone books.

The exhibit is located on the second floor, past Chez Bob's (follow signs).

