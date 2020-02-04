Spectrum hosts annual heart exhibit
0 comments

Spectrum hosts annual heart exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., announces the opening of its annual “Wear A Heart — Get Some Art!” show from noon to 4 p.m.  Saturday, Feb. 8.

This is Spectrum’s valentine to Racine as anyone wearing a heart (on their sleeve or elsewhere) will be able to choose a free piece of art (one per person while supplies last) in specified areas in the gallery. Those who don't have a heart will be given one by the “heart police.” Spectrum Gallery artists will feature an exhibition that is very loosely based on love in the Lake Room, with many of the works for sale.

The “Wear A Heart Get Some Art Show” runs through March 3. Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock for Relay Feb. 1 at Route 20

Rock for Relay Feb. 1 at Route 20

YORKVILLE — This year, nearly 1.7 million Americans will hear the words, “You have cancer.” Thanks to the progress being made against cancer, …

+26
10 ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday
Music

10 ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Super Bowl won't be a politics-free zone, as both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air campaign ads during the game.

+5
The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
Movies

The best and worst of Super Bowl ads

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston accents got poked. “Groundhog Day” got – surprise – resurrected, complete with Bill Murray. Google pulled out tears, and Cheetos and Doritos danced.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News