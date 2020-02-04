Spectrum hosts annual heart exhibit

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., announces the opening of its annual “Wear A Heart — Get Some Art!” show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
This is Spectrum’s valentine to Racine as anyone wearing a heart (on their sleeve or elsewhere) will be able to choose a free piece of art (one per person while supplies last) in specified areas in the gallery. Those who don't have a heart will be given one by the “heart police.” Spectrum Gallery artists will feature an exhibition that is very loosely based on love in the Lake Room, with many of the works for sale.
The “Wear A Heart Get Some Art Show” runs through March 3. Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.