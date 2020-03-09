Spectrum Gallery fundraiser set for March 21

RACINE — "Celebrate Spectrum," a wine tasting fundraiser and silent art auction, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 21st St.

Spectrum Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary as Racine’s longest operating nonprofit cooperative gallery. The fundraiser includes samples of wine and beer by UnCorkt, as well as a special commemorative Spectrum wine glass. There will also be non-alcoholic beverages and food. Spectrum Gallery artists are donating artwork for the silent auction.