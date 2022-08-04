 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southport Sound big band at Lincoln Park Live!

John Sorensen Southport Sound

John Sorensen directs and plays trumpet with Southport Sound. The big band is playing Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Live! in Kenosha.

 Kenosha News File Photo

KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live! free concert series continues Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a performance by Kenosha’s Southport Sound big band.

The combo is a 10-piece outfit, plus a vocalist, that performs American standards, including classics by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Duke Ellington, along with more contemporary works by Earth Wind and Fire, Michael Bublé and The B-52s.

Southport Sound features some of the area’s best players under the direction of John Sorensen.

Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band also performs on Aug. 10.

Lincoln Park Live! is organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of Kenosha Community Foundation.

The concerts are free and take place in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., next to the flower gardens. Food, soda and water are available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located near the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

People are also reading…

Organizers call the music lineup “one of the most diverse and unique in the city, providing an unforgettable live outdoor music experience in Kenosha’s largest park.”

The season concludes on Aug. 24 with a high-energy salsa performance from Milwaukee’s Septeto Charambó band, along with Racine’s R&B and Top 40 group Chicken Grease.

The season finale’s theme is “Education — A Pathway to Success.” That concert will feature UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Carthage College and Kenosha Unified School District, at the event to “celebrate the fall kickoff of another exciting school year.”

