RACINE — Taverns on the southside of the city are looking to get in on the spooky bar crawl fun this year with the first annual Southside Trolloween.
Donna Daams, manager at Teezers Bar & Grill who is organizing the event, spent many years involved with the original Downtown area Trolloween when she worked at the now shuttered Chartroom, 209 Dodge St.
The southside event is set for 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Trolloween, a bar crawl and costume contest, has been a Halloween staple in Racine for many years. This year, Daams’ son D.J. Daams, who is part owner of Teezers at 1936 Lathrop Ave., suggested that bars on the southside have their own event.
More than a dozen bars have signed on to be involved in the Southside Trolloween, with four buses running non-stop between the locations that night. To be involved in the costume contest, participants must have a wristband and have their entry form stamped at five bars.
Wristbands can be purchased from participating taverns in advance for $3 or on the night of the event for $5. All wristband money and funds from Jello shots sold at Teezers that night will go toward the costume contest prize. Free food will be available at Teezers at midnight, and the costume judging is set for 1 a.m. Daams said the plan is to have two judges on each bus who will confer about their decisions on first, second and third place at the end of the night.
Those who purchase a wristband will receive an entry to win two Milwaukee Bucks tickets courtesy of CJW.
Participating bars
The bars included in the Southside Trolloween are:
- Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
- Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.
- Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Ave.
- Mario’s Italian Sports Bar, 2322 Lathrop Ave.
- Paul’s Pub, 2416 Lathrop Ave.
- Doobie’s Beer Joint, 3701 Durand Ave.
- Champ-Tap, 2511 Durand Ave.
- Dickie’s Bar, 1537 Durand Ave.
- Joey’s on Taylor, 1863 Taylor Ave.
- La Esquina Cantina, 2005 Taylor Ave.
- McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road
- Russ’s Tap, 2203 DeKoven Ave.
- TBG’s Bar & Grill, 1814 Taylor Ave.
- The Boiler Room, 5200 Washington Ave.
- Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave.
