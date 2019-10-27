RACINE — Based on one of the most treasured Disney animated films of all time, and featuring memorable songs, Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” will be staged by the Racine Children’s Theatre Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
It’s Princess Aurora’s 16th birthday and three fairies, Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, must use their magic to save her from the spell of the evil sorceress, Maleficent. The fairies ensure that Aurora falls into a deep sleep that can only be ended with a kiss from her betrothed, Prince Phillip.
To prevent Phillip from rescuing Aurora, Maleficent kidnaps and imprisons him. The good fairies are the last hope to free Phillip so that he can awaken Aurora. This classic fairytale mixes songs from the beloved film including "Once Upon a Dream," with charming new songs like "Maleficent!" and "A Little Magic Now."
“Sleeping Beauty” is performed by Union Grove High School Performing Arts Department. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, greets the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs.
Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org for tickets.
