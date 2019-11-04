KENOSHA — The Carthage Music Theatre Workshop will be present "Sister Act" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Johnson Arts Center at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The director is Professor Thomas Novak.
Sister Act features original music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater and the book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner. With a catchy, gospel-inspired sound and plenty of heart, “Sister Act” tells a joyful story of different communities coming together.
After witnessing her gangster ex-boyfriend commit a murder, aspiring singer Deloris Van Cartier is placed in protective custody in the one place police think she will never be found: a convent. There, she meets a host of interesting characters: the lively Sister Mary Patrick, the quiet Sister Mary Robert and their strict leader Mother Superior. At first, Deloris struggles to adapt to the convent’s strict rules but soon discovers her purpose there when she is introduced to the convent’s struggling choir. Reinvigorated under Deloris’ leadership, the choir becomes famous, bringing in countless donations to improve the church, and even being invited to sing for the Pope.
You have free articles remaining.
However, this fame comes at a cost — put in the spotlight, Deloris is in danger of being discovered by the men searching for her. In the end, the sisters of the convent, Mother Superior and Deloris must all learn to work together to defeat the men invading their home and bring together their divided communities.
Tickets cost $7. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.