Singer/songwriter Nellie McKay performing in Kenosha

Nellie McKay

Singer/songwriter Nellie McKay is performing at Kenosha Creative Space on April 23.

KENOSHA — Nellie McKay can be forgiven for not always knowing where she is.

The busy singer/songwriter is on a tour that will bring her to Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., for a Saturday night show.

But when we caught up with her on the phone April 14, she was "somewhere on the East Coast."

"I don't know what state I'm in at the moment," she confessed, "but we have a gig tonight in Maryland."

McKay, who was born in London and raised in New York City, has a home base in Pennsylvania but prefers to keep moving.

Her current tour brings her to Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music on Friday and a club called Dakota in Minneapolis on Sunday.

In between, she's squeezing in the Kenosha stop.

"We try to stay as busy as we can," she said of her nonstop performing schedule. "It costs money to be on the road, so we play as often as possible. I'm also looking forward to stopping in Wisconsin, which is a great place to have a beer."

Her favorite part about performing live is "you never know what's going to happen, which is great."

The only downside to touring? "I don't get to stay and enjoy the different cities as much as I would like to, because we have to keep moving all the time," she said. "I love to find a little farm stand or a little local museum, but we're always hustling off to the next venue."

McKay — who has released seven albums, along with performing on Broadway ("The Threepenny Opera" in 2006) and films — describes her music as "a potpourri of sound. I try to mix it up, and we'll keep trying to please everyone."

While she'd like to release another album this year, McKay has a more immediate concern when she's in Kenosha on Saturday.

"I hope to find a good plant-based restaurant with vegan dishes," she said.

Her dog, who is with her on the road, is looking forward "to all the new smells and maybe dipping her paws into Lake Michigan," she added.

If you go

Who: Singer/songwriter Nellie McKay

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.

Tickets: $25 in advance (purchase online at kenoshacreativespace.com) or $30 at the door, if space remains

Nellie McKay: 2-second bio

Born: In London in 1982 to an English father, writer-director Malcolm McKay, and an American mother, actress Robin Pappas. While growing up, she lived with her mother in New York City, Olympia, Wash., and in Mount Pocono, Pa.

Early performances: McKay's gigs at various New York City music venues drew attention from record labels.

Records: She has released seven albums, starting with "Get Away From Me" in 2003.

Acclaim: McKay was one of the major breakout artists from the 2004 SXSW Festival and was a finalist in the 2004 Shortlist Music Prize. 

On stage: McKay made her Broadway debut in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "The Threepenny Opera," with Alan Cumming, Jim Dale and Cyndi Lauper.

Personal life: McKay is a vocal feminist and a vegan.

More information: nelliemckay.com

