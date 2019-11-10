'Silent Sky' is true story of Henrietta Leavitt

SOMERS — "Silent Sky" by Lauren Gunderson will be staged Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 6-8 in Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

The true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt plays out against a landscape of fierce sisterly love, early feminism, universe-revealing science and a time when humans who processed vast amounts of data were called "computers."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Henrietta begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in "girl hours" and has no time for the women's probing theories. As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

Exploring a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them, the play shows Henrietta coping with work-life tension, tradeoffs, and the expectations society and family have of women.

Performances are held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18 or $14 for seniors and $10 for student. Go to uwparksidetickets.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0