Showtune Shake-Up is first Spotlight concert at RTG

RACINE — The first Signature Spotlight concert of the Racine Theatre Guild’s 85th season, Showtune Shake-Up, will bring the unexpected to the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Shake-up what is known about Broadway showtunes with a miscast cabaret experience audiences would never expect. A grown man singing “Tomorrow” from “Annie?” A powerhouse pair of ladies belting out “Mushnik & Son” from “Little Shop of Horrors?” Performing roles in which singers might not traditionally be cast or putting new twists on well-known classics, anything can happen in this mixed-up, backwards, and flip-flopped revue featuring songs from “The Last Five Years,” “Oklahoma,” “The Wiz,” “Les Misérables,” “Newsies” and more.

Under the direction of Robert Kroes, the concert will feature soloists Maddie Anderlik, Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Brian Dean, Andrew Dorst, Juliana Gracia-Malacara, Lauren Haumersen, Shawn Holmes, Jamie Love, Ashley Mulder, Willow Newell, Anita Pena, Dana Roders, Frank Russ, Megan Seager, Elisebeth Sparks, Matt Specht, Tabetha Steege, and Katy Walker. The concert will be hosted by Suzanne Maki and Shannon Thill, with piano accompaniment by Rory Bolton.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series are musical revue concerts featuring current volunteers, professional musicians and singers, and band and choral groups from the Racine county area. With a variety of themes and song styles, each performance appeals to a wide variety of audience members.