 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"She Kills Monsters" on hold at UW-Parkside

  • 0

‘Monsters’ on hold

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has suspended this weekend’s performances of “She Kills Monsters.”

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after some members of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

The university staff is “exploring options regarding an encore performance next week,” said Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson.

Ticket holders will receive an automatic refund to the credit card that was used to purchase tickets. Patrons who bought tickets are asked to allow up to one week for processing.

Questions about refunds can be directed to the Rita Box Office, reached by calling 262-595-2564 or through email at boxoffice@uwp.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month. University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He's slated to speak at the school's two graduation ceremonies that day. He'll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day. Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.” Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon" and the Spider-Man franchise. He's currently appearing in “The Northman.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne catch Covid-19 from Ozzy Osbourne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News