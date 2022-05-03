"She Kills Monsters" on hold at UW-Parkside

‘Monsters’ on hold
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has suspended this weekend’s performances of “She Kills Monsters.”
The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after some members of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.
The university staff is “exploring options regarding an encore performance next week,” said Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson.
Ticket holders will receive an automatic refund to the credit card that was used to purchase tickets. Patrons who bought tickets are asked to allow up to one week for processing.
Questions about refunds can be directed to the Rita Box Office, reached by calling 262-595-2564 or through email at boxoffice@uwp.edu.