Schiller photography retrospective to be displayed

KENOSHA — America’s dissention over the Vietnam War was at its height when Robert Schiller, then 16 years old, picked up his camera and began to photograph the antiwar movement in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

That was the beginning of a journey that has taken Schiller around the world, observing the dualities in life — happiness and beauty, versus the cruelty of reality and sorrow. His work has exposed troubling scenes that many people tend to avoid or ignore.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 50-year retrospective of the local photographer’s work will be on display Nov. 23-Dec. 15 at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. A meet-and-greet with Schiller will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

“Wealthy or poor, healthy or sick, everyone has a story worth listening to,” Schiller said. “I have always learned more about the people by listening, before I photograph. That trait has made my photographs relevant to me, and hopefully to my viewers.”

A long way away from his early works close to home, Schiller, in 2005, spent three months in Luanda, Angola, a country devastated by 25 years of civil war. On a more peaceful note, he has captured many breathtaking scenes on his travels to America’s West, and elsewhere. Each image is the product of an original, untouched 35-millimeter negative, with no computer manipulation or alteration applied.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0