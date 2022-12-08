Santa Claus is riding Kenosha's streetcars on Dec. 11

KENOSHA — From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Santa Claus will be riding Kenosha’s Downtown streetcars and greeting riders.

And here’s a holiday treat: Streetcar rides will be FREE during that time.

Also, Downtown visitors are encouraged to stop in at Ashling on the Lough, which is on the streetcar route, for free hot chocolate, also from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

As for Santa Claus? He’ll be on the streetcar for the duration of the event — and may make an appearance for the hot chocolate. (Greeting visitors makes a person thirsty!)

Note: there will be more than one electric streetcar operating Sunday afternoon. Make sure to watch for the one operating for free rides with Santa.