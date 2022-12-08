 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Santa Claus is riding Kenosha's streetcars on Dec. 11

  • 0
Kenosha holiday srteetcar.jpg

Kenosha’s streetcars get into the holiday spirit, offering free rides (with Santa!) on Dec. 11.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Santa Claus will be riding Kenosha’s Downtown streetcars and greeting riders.

And here’s a holiday treat: Streetcar rides will be FREE during that time.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Also, Downtown visitors are encouraged to stop in at Ashling on the Lough, which is on the streetcar route, for free hot chocolate, also from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

As for Santa Claus? He’ll be on the streetcar for the duration of the event — and may make an appearance for the hot chocolate. (Greeting visitors makes a person thirsty!)

Note: there will be more than one electric streetcar operating Sunday afternoon. Make sure to watch for the one operating for free rides with Santa.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton tease exciting new music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News