RSO to present fall masterworks concert Sept. 23

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Jean Laurenz photo

Laurenz

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra continues the 91st season with its fall masterworks concert, "Quiet City," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

This concert features artist-in-residence Jean Laurenz, assistant professor of trumpet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and trumpeter for Seraph Brass.

The RSO will perform Haydn’s "Trumpet Concerto" and "Symphony No. 91," Stravinsky’s "Pulcinella Suite" taken from his one-act ballet and Aaron Copland’s sublime "Quiet City," featuring Laurenz along with RSO English horn soloist Jennifer Hodges-Bryan.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35. Go to https://racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

An artist reception will follow the concert for $25 and includes appetizers and wine.

