"The Seven Last Words of Christ" is a profoundly contemplative and spiritual work. The composition is structured around seven short movements, symbolizing Christ’s last statements. The music is interspersed with brief narrations. The work was, specifically, commissioned for Good Friday by a Catholic priest in Spain.

“It was customary at the Cathedral of Cádiz to produce an oratorio every year during Lent," said Haydn. "After a short service the bishop ascended the pulpit, and pronounced the first of the seven words. The interval was filled by music. The bishop then in like manner pronounced the second word, then the third, and so on, the orchestra following on the conclusion of each discourse. My composition was subject to these conditions, and it was no easy task to compose seven adagios. And to succeed one another without fatiguing the listeners.”