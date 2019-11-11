RSO Holiday Pops concert is Dec. 6

RACINE — Racine Symphony Orchestra and Racine County choral arts students will perform holiday favorites old and new at the Holiday Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Patrons may carry in food or purchase food from O & H Catering. Beverages will be available from the Festival Hall bar.
Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank. Canned produce, canned proteins, nuts, soups and whole grain items are requested.
A limited number of tickets remain. Individual table seats are $36 each; general admission tickets are $26. There is no admission fee for students 20 and younger. For tickets, go racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.