Round two for Small Plates Big Hearts

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors is lifting, empowering, advocating and fighting for survivors, their allies and a culture of consent with their Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) programs. Last July, BeLEAF hosted a food crawl fundraiser called Small Plates Big Hearts and people wanted a second helping, so they are bringing it back for round two.

The second Small Plates Big Hearts food crawl will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Eight Downtown Racine restaurants will provide tasting portions of dishes for event ticket holders. Attendees can attend each location at their own pace. Restaurant partners to date include Inmoxicated, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Kouzena 220, Main Street Bakery, Marci's on Main, Social on Sixth and TaejaVu's.

Tickets are priced at $60 per person or $100 per couple and are available until Sept. 4. To purchase tickets, go to beleafsurvivors.org/events.