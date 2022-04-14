'Rogues' and art guitars at Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a new exhibit: “Return of the Rogues.”

The show opens at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, and runs through May 29.

“The Return of the Rogues” exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group.

The atrwork includes jewelry, pastel, watercolor, oil, sculpture, acrylic, cut paper, fibers, photography, encaustic pieces, artist’s books and mixed media.

Exhibiting artists are Thomas Buchs, Ernesto Atkinson, William Lemke, Laura Easey-Jones, Debbie Callahan, Jessica Poor, Carol Christ, JJ Joyce, Jenny Urbanek, Gwen Granzow, Nancy Lohmiller, Julie San Felipe, Barbara Friedman, Laurie Runnoe, Tom Smith, Cherie Raffel, Angela Otts, Marcia Hero, Suzanne Eli-Germaine, Lynda Brothen and Cyndy Baran.

The Rogues Artists Group is made up of 40 artists and was established in 2018. Membership in The Rogues is by invitation only. For more information, go to the group’s website, roguesartists.org, or email rogue1gallery@gmail.com.

Opening reception

The opening reception for the “Rogues” show is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, with many of the artists in attendance. During the reception, awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

The reception, which is free and open to the public, will feature light refreshments and a cash bar.

The “Kits and Keys” duet will be playing a combination of new age, jazz and contemporary music. “Kits and Keys” features Robert Hoffmann on piano and John Bayless on drums.

Operation Art Strings

Also opening Tuesday at the Anderson Arts Center is “Operation Art Strings.”

The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display at Anderson April 19 through May 29.

The guitars were decorated by artists from across the country to support the Guitars for Vets program.

The artists take the “used, unwanted, and broken guitars” and transform them into upcycled works of art.

The art guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization.

The group’s mission is “to put the healing power of music in the hands of our nation’s heroes.”

Each guitar sale helps to sponsor veterans in the Guitars for Vets program, providing them with free guitar lessons and a guitar.

The Anderson Arts Center is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

