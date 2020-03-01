Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass band to perform at Carthage
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass band to perform at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, an internationally acclaimed brass ensemble, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The band, founded in New Orleans 35 years ago, will be stopping in Kenosha on its 2019-2020 coast to coast tour. Marsalis, frontman of the group, has grown up under the wing of his cousin, world famous brass musician, Wynton Marsalis, and has been learning from him since he was 6 years old. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, Rodney has worked under the guidance of world renowned conductors such as Leonard Bernstein, Michael Tilson Thomas, Gerard Schwarz, James DePreist, John Williams, Jesus Lopez- Cobos and Christopher Hogwood.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 55 and older and $5 for students with a valid ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

